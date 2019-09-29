Two dead, five injured after Mexico City roller coaster derails

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Two people died and at least five more were injured on after a rollercoaster at an amusement park in Mexico derailed.

The incident took place Saturday on the Chimera ride at Mexico City's Chapultepec Fair after the roller coaster carriage hit a metal structure that is also part of the ride, Mexican news agency Notimex reported.

The injured people were being treated at the Angeles Mocel hospital.

"The Chapultepec Fair deeply regrets the terrible accident that happened today at its facilities," the park wrote on Facebook.

The park added that it is working with authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident.