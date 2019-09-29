More than 100 arrested during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong

Graffiti on a billboard in Hong Kong asks for democracy during a rally on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A fire set by protesters burns on a Hong Kong street during an anti-government rally on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Riot police arrest a protester after a violent confrontation during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

An unconscious protester is tended to by medics after a violent clash with police during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A protester douses tear gas fired by riot police during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Protesters carry flags of the United Nations, Great Britain and other countries during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A large public display of origami birds shows support for the Hong Kong anti-government protest movement on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A protester places an origami bird in a public display of solidarity with the Hong Kong protest movement on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A boy places an origami bird in a large public display that shows support for the anti-government protest movement in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Riot police fire tear gas during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A protester picks up a tear gas cannister fired by riot police and runs with it during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

A protester is surrounded by a cloud of tear gas during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- More than 100 people were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday, during the 17th consecutive week of pro-democracy protests.

Demonstrators staged at least three protests throughout Hong Kong on Sunday, including a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty, a protest at a shopping mall in Kowloon Tong and a students' rally in Tsuen Wan.

Demonstrators marched in Hong Kong's shopping district without organizers asking for permission on Sunday and some clashed with police while attempting to make their way toward the Legislative Complex.

Some demonstrators threw bricks and petrol bombs and set fires in the streets while police fired tear gas and pepper spray at the crowds and fired water cannons with blue dye at the crowds to identify them more easily later.

A government spokesman condemned the "serious, illegal acts of radical protesters" after Sunday's events.

"The Hong Kong government severely condemns the radical protesters who completely disregard law and order and whose acts seriously undermine social order," he said. "Police will continue to take law enforcement actions resolutely to protect the safety of members of the public and restore public order."

Sunday's protests came a day after the five-year anniversary of sit-ins by the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement that shut down parts of Hong Kong for 79 days.

They also came ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday, which is expected to bring additional protests.