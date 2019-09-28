Pakistan opposition party leader, 2 others killed in bomb blast

Pakistani security officials stand guard at the scene of a bomb blast Saturday in Chaman, Pakistan, near the border with Afghanistan. Photo by Akhtar Gulfam/EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A bomb blast Saturday in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan killed three people, including an opposition leader, and injured 17 others, local authorities said.

Maulana Mohammad Hanif, a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, died in the explosion, which occurred in front of the JUI-F leader's office near the border with Afghanistan, police said, according to Geo News.

A 12-year-old child also died, Chaman district police officer Shaukat Mohmand told Dawn News.

Police blamed the blast on an improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside. The explosion shattered windows of nearby buildings.

Police said Hanif, who died from his injuries on the way to a hospital, was the target of the bomb. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Authorities increased security in the area because of the presidential election taking place in Afghanistan.

JUI-F opposes Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government

Khan "expresses deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives," a post on the government's Twitter account said.

Other JUI-F members have been targeted before.

In May 2017, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, a former Senate deputy chairman, was injured in a suicide attack on his convoy in the Mastung area. The attack killed at least 28 people and injured 39 others.

In 2014, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the party chief, survived a suicide attack in Quetta after addressing a public meeting at Sadiq Shaheed Ground.

Fazl-ur-Rehman described the latest blast as a conspiracy against peace.