Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A 57-year-old man known as the "French Spiderman" was arrested after climbing a 42-story skyscraper in Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday.

After taking 20 minutes to ascend the 502-foot Skyper tower in Germany's financial capital, he was escorted down by police. The building is made of sheer glass.

Over 25 years, he has climbed a variety of buildings, including the world's tallest structure, the 1,666-foot Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. He rarely has permission to climb the buildings.

In August, he climbed 68-flood Hong Kong skyscraper and unfolded a "peace." Millions of people have participated in pro-democracy protests in the past several months.

"I know it's kind of any easy building," he said in an NBC News report. "So it's more like, no big deal."