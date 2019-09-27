Turkey earthquake injures nearly three dozen

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Turkish officials said nearly three dozen people were injured and more than 470 buildings damaged Thursday in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Istanbul.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said Friday that doctors released 24 of those injured from hospitals while 10 others remained treated. He added that 473 buildings were damaged.

"Most of these buildings, as we have said yesterday, are those that have minor fractures," Oktay said. "We have a damage determination work group under the Environment and Urbanization Ministry about this. This work group is analyzing all of the damaged buildings."

Oktay said school officials identified 55 schools that were damaged in some way because of the earthquake.

"All of these have been analyzed," Oktay said. "A decision of detailed analysis has been taken for 14 of these schools. And these 14 schools have been given a day off. In the rest of the 7,046 schools [in Istanbul], there has been no finding of any evidence that will lead to a recess in education."

Oktay said authorities have recorded 188 aftershocks after the earthquake, one registering a 4.1 magnitude.