Google celebrates 21st birthday with retrospective Doodle

Google has turned 21 years old with the company celebrating by releasing a new Doodle. Image courtesy Google

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Google celebrated its 21st birthday Friday with a new Doodle that looks back at the company's past.

Google's homepage features artwork of an old, 1990s computer -- depicted in a nineties-style photograph, with date stamp on the lower right corner -- pulling up the search engine.

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The duo, both Ph.D students at Stanford University, published a paper about launching a prototype search engine.

"We chose our [system's] name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines," Page and Brin wrote at the time.

Google today is available in more than 100 languages and performs trillions of searches each year.

The Internet giant, last year, celebrated its 20th birthday with a retrospective video that looked at Google's original homepage design. The clip also presented popular searches from the world from the last 20 years including "What will happen on Y2K" and "What's a selfie?"