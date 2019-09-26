South Korea's military said Thursday it has deployed more than 1,000 troops to the DMZ to guard against African swine fever. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- South Korea's military said Thursday authorities found two wild boar carcasses in the Korean demilitarized zone, but that they tested negative for African swine fever.

Seoul's Deputy Ministry spokesman Roh Jae-cheon also said there have been no cases of wild boar capable of carrying the deadly disease among pigs, crossing into the South's side of the DMZ, Seoul Pyongyang News reported Thursday.

"There have been no cases of wild boar penetrating General Out Posts" in the DMZ, Roh said. "The GOP fences were installed so wild boar that cannot pass into" the South's side.

Seoul also said authorities have deployed to the border 1,173 troops, 166 decontamination trucks, with more reinforcements from 14 military units.

South Korean authorities are sending more soldiers to the DMZ the same day it confirmed the country's seventh case of African swine fever.

The epidemic that was first reported in North Korea has likely spread into the South across the border.

As the government reassured the public, a senior South Korean official told local newspaper Chosun Ilbo wild boar of North Korean origin have been found dead in the DMZ.

"Many wild boar have crossed rivers and the military demarcation line, then died," the source said, according to the Chosun. "The measures are not enough to prevent them."

Chosun's source also said the infected carcass has attracted flies and maggots, which could spread the disease into the South.

North Korea may not be taking the strongest measures against the spread of African swine fever, first reported in May.

Sources in the country told South Korean news service Daily NK infected pigs continue to be butchered and sold at North Korean markets.

"When pigs are infected with ASF they should be slaughtered and buried, but that's just not happening in North Korea," a Pyongyang source said, according to the report.

North Korea has not responded to the South's calls for cooperation on disease control.