A South Korean professor is under fire for remarks about Korean comfort women forced to serve in Japanese wartime brothels. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A South Korean professor who made controversial remarks about former comfort women forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels was unable to access his classroom at Yonsei University on Thursday.

Ryu Seok-chun, a sociologist at the prestigious South Korean school, had attempted to open the door to the lecture hall where he had been teaching as recently as Sept. 19, but found he was locked out and being barred access to his workplace, Newsis reported.

Ryu is under fire for suggesting Korean victims of rape and violence at wartime brothels were prostitutes who enlisted in order to make money.

"[Comfort women and prostitutes] are similar. Why did they sell sex? Because it was difficult to earn a living. It was like that in the past," Ryu had said during a lecture, The Korea Herald reported.

Ryu also denied the women, many of them teenagers, were tricked into an exploitive system.

"That is how prostitution works now. They begin their life as a prostitute as they are told they are not selling their bodies and they are there only to pour drinks for well-mannered customers," Ryu had said.

He also told a student, "If you are curious, why don't you try?"

The remarks were captured in recorded audio, which aired on local news networks last week.

Ryu said Thursday he had "expressed willingness" to continue teaching the class, but found the "door locked."

"When the controversy dies down, I will make my position clear to the academic committee," he said.

Student organizations at Yonsei have strongly condemned Ryu, who remains unapologetic about his remarks.

Ryu has also resigned from an innovation committee under the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, News 1 reported Thursday.

Ryu resigned from the party of conservatives following reports the party's ethics committee planned to take disciplinary action against him, according to the report.