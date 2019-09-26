A Hong Kong real estate developer is donating land to help relieve the city's housing shortage. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- One of Hong Kong's largest real estate developers said it will donate nearly a fifth of its farmland reserves toward public housing.

New World Development, one of the four largest developers in the semi-autonomous city-state, will give more than 3 million square feet of farmland, said company executive vice chairman Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

The donation of land comes at a time of unprecedented unrest in Hong Kong, and growing socioeconomic inequality, which has been fueled by a housing shortage and skyrocketing real estate prices.

The decision from New World Development also comes after Chinese state media, including People's Daily, the Global Times and Xinhua News Agency, recently scolded Chinese real estate tycoons for hoarding land amid Hong Kong's housing crisis.

"We are very concerned about the housing problem in society," Cheng said at a press conference this week. "We hope this can relieve the housing problem [where] about 10,000 people can benefit."

The company will donate three tracts of land, 28,000 square feet in total, next to Tin Shui Wai subway station to Light Be, a non-profit organization.

The group will construct 100 homes, each about 300 square feet in size, according to Cheng.

As New World donates 17.8 percent of its farmland reserves, the move could pressure its competitors in real estate to do the same.

Taken together, New World and Hong Kong's other top developers, Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties and CK Asset Holdings, own 100 million square feet of land that could be potentially used to build 1 million homes in densely populated Hong Kong, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"Other developers will be under pressure to help increase the land supply," said Cushman & Wakefield's Greater China Chief Executive Chiu Kam-kuen, according to the Post.