Kim Jong Un (C) could visit South Korea in November, multiple Seoul sources said Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- South Korea expects there is a "good possibility" Kim Jong Un could visit Busan in November, according to multiple press reports on Wednesday.

Sources at the presidential Blue House expressed optimism about a Kim visit to the South, despite a lack of inter-Korea dialogue in recent months, Yonhap reported.

The report comes a day after South Korean spy agency chief Suh Hoon told a parliamentary intelligence committee the North Korean leader could visit Busan, the South's second-largest city, for the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit in November.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Suh reportedly said, "Would [Chairman Kim] not come, depending on how denuclearization negotiations proceed?"

Suh also said at the meeting there is a "significant possibility" U.S.-North Korea talks could resume within two to three weeks.

Blue House sources confirmed they maintain a "positive outlook" on the possibility of a Kim visit during the ASEAN summit, according to News 1.

North Korea has signaled an interest in resuming working-level talks with the United States. The statements from Pyongyang's foreign ministry issued in September have been interpreted in Washington and Seoul to mean dialogue on denuclearization; North Korea has not indicated it intends to give up its weapons of mass destruction, however.

North Korea has also increased tests of weapons systems in recent months, launching multiple short-range missiles that are capable of targeting the South.

Pyongyang's military actions were not addressed in South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech before the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump had dismissed the tests.

"We didn't have an agreement on short-range missile tests and a lot of people in a lot of countries test short-range missiles," Trump said on Monday during his summit with Moon. "There's nothing spectacular about that."