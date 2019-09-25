Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during third day of Indonesian protests

Thousands of students protests proposed changes to Indonesian laws for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Photo by Mast Irham/EPA

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Police fired tear gas at demonstrators Wednesday in Indonesia during the third day of protests against a series of new laws.

Thousands of demonstrators, mostly students, attempted to reach the Parliament building in the capital city of Jakarta. Some threw stones and set fire to a bus stop before police fired volleys of tear gas from on top of nearby buildings to disperse the crowds.

Wednesday's clashes left 265 students and 36 policemen injured, police said.

At least 26 people died during protests in the Papua region Tuesday and more than 700 students were detained for participating in the demonstrations.

Demonstrators are calling on Indonesian President Joko Widodo to issue an emergency order revoking a number of laws that would ban sex outside of marriage, make it a criminal act to insult the president or other government officials, and reduce the authority of the country's anti-corruption agency.

Widodo last week moved to delay the changes, but they still may be reintroduced when the country's new Parliament is sworn in next month.

The U.S. Embassy in Jakarta warned of the possibility of further demonstrations in the coming days and advised citizens to avoid the affected areas.