Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party gained a seat Wednesday after the Central Elections Committee released an official vote count for last week's elections.

The committee issued the updated tally after it said it found "real evidence of apparent vote tampering" at six polling stations.

The additional seat gives the Likud Party 32 in the Knesset, one shy of the total for the Blue and White Party. Although his party doesn't hold a majority, Netanyahu has been endorsed as the preferred prime minister by 55 lawmakers. Challenger Benny Gantz won support among 54 lawmakers.

The updated count took away a legislative seat from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party.

Neither Gantz nor Netanyahu have reached the required 61-seats to form a working government, producing the same problem that led to the election rerun this month. Netanyahu wasn't able to form a coalition government after elections in April, either.

Officials said most of the voting irregularities were found in Arab-Israeli and Druze communities. Police shut down three polling stations in Yarka after reports that ballot boxes were being tampered with. A station in Sakhnin was also closed.

Netanyahu attempted to permit Likud supporters to film inside polling stations during last week's vote, but Israel's attorney general refused the request. Instead, the Central Election Committee dispatched "election integrity supervisors" with body cameras to examine cases of "suspicions, backed by evidence" that there were criminal attempts to influence the elections.

Authorities have said the suspicious activity and irregularities will be investigated.