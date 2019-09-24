Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the United States of denying visas for members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for denying visas to 10 members of Russia's delegation who were trying to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Dmitry Peskov demanded that the United Nations intervene since this concerns the United Nations and its headquarters location in New York City, Russia's state-run media reported. He said the United States has no right to impose restrictions on countries visiting the U.N. because it's the host country.

The United States could issue a visa for a specific city, Peskov said.

"The situation is alarming and certainly unacceptable, and such steps are unacceptable," Peskov said. "Washington is violating its international commitments. This is a direct violation of Washington's international obligations because this is not a bilateral visit, this is a visit by Russia's delegation to the U.N. General Assembly."

The United States denied visas for seven Russian diplomats and three lawmakers.

Russia summoned U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman to the Foreign Ministry to discuss the situation.

Iran's state-run media also reported that the United States denied visas to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's aides and reporters who would have gone with him to New York City.

Visas for Rouhani and other Iranian officials were delayed.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.