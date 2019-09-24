26 dead, dozens injured in West Papua riots

Protesters burnt buildings and vehicles in Wamena, Papua Province, Indonesia, on Monday in demonstration against ethnic discrimination. Photo by Misael Noel/EPA-EFE

The Indonesian government tighten security in Papua and West Papua province amid continuing unrest that was triggered by accusations that security forces insulted Papuan students in Surabaya, East Java. Photo by Jack Wally/EPA-EFE

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The death toll rose to 26 Tuesday as more bodies were found following riots in the Indonesian province of West Papua where students took to the streets a day earlier to protest racial and ethnic discrimination.

The violence broke out Monday in the provincial capital of Jayapura and the town of Wamena as protesters demonstrated against the discrimination native Papuans suffer as ethnic minorities in Javanese-majority Indonesian cities, Radio New Zealand reported.

In Jayapura, one soldier and three students were killed while 27 others were injured in violence that erupted after police rounded up Papuan students, who had recently returned to the province from throughout the country, protesting outside the University of Cenderawasih.

National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said 733 students were arrested and being detained at the Papua police headquarters, the Jakarta Globe reported.

"They are being detained to be interrogated," he said. "If they haven't committed any crimes, they will be released."

In Wamena, a police spokesman increased the death toll Tuesday to 22 after four more bodies were discovered and another person died at the hospital following the riots Monday that started when protesters, angered by rumors that a teacher made racist comments toward Papuan high school students, set fire to public, government and private buildings.

Some 72 others were also injured, the official said.

At least 80 cars, 30 motorcycles, 150 stores and five government buildings including the district head office, the state utility company office and the state attorney's office were damaged in the riots, Papua police said.

Some 2,000 native Papuan university students have recently returned to their home province amid growing worries of unrest and discrimination that have intensified since mid-August when riots erupted following Javanese people hurling racial slurs at Papuan university students.

The ensuing protest resulted in the arrest of 43 Papuan students for allegedly desecrating the nation's flag. They were later released without charge.