Google is marking the start of the fall solstice in the Northern Hemisphere with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Doodle

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Google is welcoming the start of the fall solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the spring solstice in the Southern Hemisphere with new Doodles.

Google's homepage for those living in the Northern Hemisphere, contains artwork of the earth resting peacefully as an orange leaf lays on top of its head.

The artwork for those living in the Southern Hemisphere, features earth happy to find a new pink flower growing on top of its head as spring has arrived.

Google celebrated the arrival of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere in June.

The summer Doodle featured similar artwork of the earth smiling up at a palm tree and chair located at the top of its head while the winter Doodle featured the planet surprised to see a snowman.