A group of Taliban militants celebrate during a cease-fire in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2018. File Photo by Muhammad Sadiq/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Dozens of civilians were killed during a special forces raid at a suspected Taliban hideout in Afghanistan on Sunday, government officials said.

Most of the deaths involved women and children who'd been attending a pre-wedding party in the Musa Qala district late Sunday. The death toll included at least 40 civilians and 14 Taliban fighters, officials said.

Helmand government spokesman Omar Zowak said Afghan forces were conducting a night operation when civilians passing by were accidentally hit.

"We know there have been civilian deaths in this raid but we don't have a number yet," Zowak told Al Jazeera.

A large warehouse full of supplies was also destroyed.

"The foreign terrorist group was actively engaged in organizing terrorist attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 300 Afghan civilians were killed in attacks by pro-government forces between January and March.

President Donald Trump canceled peace talks with the Taliban this month following an attack that killed a U.S. soldier.