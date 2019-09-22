Tropical Storm Karen to weaken to remnant low

Tropical Storm Karen was forecast to loop back toward the west. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Karen to weaken to a remnant low by the weekend after unleashing soaking rain in Puerto Rico.

The eye of the storm was located about 370 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, the NHC said in its 5 p.m. EDT update. The storm was moving north-northeast at 12 mph and had maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to begin a eastward turn before becoming nearly stationary Friday. It'll begin moving westward over the weekend.

No watches or warnings were in effect.

Karen should weaken to a tropical depression Saturday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the municipalities of Coamo, Orocovis and Bayaney received the most rainfall in the territory. Gauges in Coamo topped out at 5 inches.