Tropical Storm Karen to change course over Atlantic next week

Tropical Storm Karen continued to move north as it unleashed rain on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Karen unleashed soaking rain in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night as the system continued its northward trek. As the storm pushed north of Puerto Rico Wednesday morning, all Tropical Storm Warnings for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were discontinued, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the USGS, the municipalities of Coamo, Orocovis and Bayaney received the most rainfall in the territory. Gauges in Coamo topped out at 5.00 inches.

Karen was located 240 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, as of 11:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The tropical storm is forecast to continue to pull away from these islands into Friday, but its forward speed is forecast to decrease substantially by the end of the week as steering winds drop off.

The storm is then expected to stall several hundred miles north of Puerto Rico before taking a left turn.

"We expect the steering flow to collapse and cause Karen to stall or loop about halfway between Bermuda and Puerto Rico from late this week to this weekend," Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's top hurricane expert, said.

"Next, we expect high pressure to build north of Karen and cause the storm to begin a west to southwest drift later this weekend to early next week," Kottlowski said. This turn will bring Karen toward the Bahamas, Cuba or Florida next week.

Karen is likely to be a tropical storm as it changes course; however, it could strengthen into a hurricane for a time early next week.

Wind shear is likely to increase as Karen nears the Bahamas, Cuba and Florida, and that should be enough to cause Karen to weaken and fall apart.

However, if wind shear ends up being less intense or shifts westward as the storm moves along, Karen could maintain strength.

"All residents and interests in the Bahamas, Cuba and the southeastern United States should monitor the progress of Karen, especially during next week," Kottlowski said.

Depending on the track and intensity of Karen as it nears the Bahamas and other land areas in the region, there is the potential for locally heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas and surf at the least.

The details will unfold in the coming days as to the severity of the situation as Karen's strength may range from a potent hurricane to a tropical rainstorm.