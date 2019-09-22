Karen regains strength as a tropical storm near Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Karen regained strength early Tuesday but is not projected to make landfall in the United States. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The effects of Tropical Storm Karen were felt in the Caribbean early Tuesday as the system moved across the Virgin Islands, forecasters said.

In its 8 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Karen was 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and recorded maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving northward at 7 mph.

Karen weakened to a tropical depression for a time on Monday before regaining strength.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, and the British Virgin Islands, the NHC said.

"A north-northeastward motion is forecast tonight through Wednesday night," the NHC said Tuesday. "On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and then move over the western Atlantic tonight and Wednesday."

AccuWeather meteorologists project Karen will take a northerly path well northeast of Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday.

Karen is not projected to make landfall in the United States, as forecasters say the storm will move into the open Atlantic on its northerly course.