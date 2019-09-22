Karen barely holding tropical storm-strength in Caribbean

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Karen is barely maintaining strength as a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean, forecasters said Monday.

In a 2 p.m. EDT advisory Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Karen was 210 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and 155 miles south of St. Croix. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving northwest at 12 mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The NHC said Karen is projected to make a turn to the north by Tuesday and move across the eastern Caribbean. It's predicted to pass near Puerto Rico early Tuesday, forecasters said.

"Karen will bring locally heavy rainfall and wind gusts of 40-50 mph later today to Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "Sporadic power outages across these islands are likely later Sunday into Sunday night."

Karen will gradually intensify as it tracks toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to Pydynowski. An uptick in downpours and locally gusty winds is likely along Karen's path.