Iranian President warns U.S., other foreign nations to stay away

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned the United States and other nations to keep military forces away from the nation during a military parade on Sunday. Photo courtesy Iranian President Office/EPA

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, warned the United States and other foreign nations to stay away from the nation as it unveiled a long-range missile with the ability to reach American bases.

During an annual military parade Sunday, Rouhani unveiled the surface-to-air Bavar 373 missile capable of reaching Israel and U.S. military bases in the region, while warning that the presence of foreign troops in the region has always brought "pain and misery."

"Wherever the Americans or our enemies have gone, there has been insecurity afterward," he said. "The farther you keep yourselves from our regions and our nations, the more security there will be."

Rouhani's speech came after U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Friday that the United States will send additional troops and air defense assets to the Middle East in response to an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Iran has denied involvement in the attack, which Yemen's Houthi group has claimed responsibility for, but Saudi officials have said there is evidence Iranian missiles were used.

"We hold Iran responsible because the missiles and drones that were fired at Saudi Arabia were Iranian-built and Iranian-delivered," Saudi Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said.

The United States has said it will offer defense to Saudi Arabia, but will await the nation's lead on how and when it should act.

On Sunday President Donald Trump said he has "no intention" of meeting with Iran in relation to the conflict.

"That doesn't mean it doesn't happen. I'm a very flexible person, but we have no intention. It's not set up," he said. "We're meeting with a lot of leaders we have about 15 meetings set up, but Iran is not one of them."