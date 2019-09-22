Hong Kong protesters target China-linked businesses

Police and protesters in Hong Kong clashed as demonstrators targeted buildings associated with mainland China on Sunday. Photo by Chan Long Hei/EPA

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong clashed with police at one of the island's largest shopping malls on Sunday.

Demonstrators targeted businesses connected to mainland China or that are viewed as pro-government or pro-police during the 16th consecutive week of protests.

The New Town Plaza shopping mall in the Sha Tin district served as the center for Sunday's protests as hundreds of demonstrators unfurled banners accusing police of abusing the law, overloaded reservation receipts, shattered video screens and set up barricades blocking access to a connected railway station.

Riot police arrived on the scene and aimed pepper spray canisters at demonstrators while the mall was eventually closed and shoppers were urged to leave.

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in the streets around the mall as demonstrators threw bricks at officers.

Plans to use barricades to disrupt transportation to Hong Kong International airport were circulated on social media and messaging apps, but riot police were deployed to the main airport train station as a precaution.

Demonstrators also vandalized Mass Transit Railway stations and desecrated Chinese flags by stomping on them and throwing them into a river.

Sunday's protests came after clashes between police and demonstrators Saturday during which at least one 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the burning of a Chinese flag. Police on Sunday said she had been granted bail.