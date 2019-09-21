5.6-magnitude earthquake in Albania injures 68

A woman stands outside a building at the University of Geology and Mine after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Tirana, Albania, September 21. Photo by Malton Dibra/EPA-EFE

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Albania on Saturday about 4 miles north of the city of Durres, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor injured 68 people and damaged 46 buildings, Albanian Minister of Defense Olta Xhacka said. The quake struck around 4 p.m., followed by a weaker aftershock. It was the country's strongest earthquake in the past 30 years.

Durres is on Albania's central coast.

Local resident Franko Gjordeni, 21, said glassware and teacups fell from a TV stand and shattered in his apartment, Express reported.

"Chaos is spreading on the streets and these are a few damages that happened in my home," Gjordeni tweeted. "I hate living in an apartment right now."