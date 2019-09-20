North Korea denied involvement in the cases of bodies discovered in Japan of Japanese citizens who are suspected of having been abducted to North Korea. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- North Korea said Friday claims of abduction are a "fabrication" following the discovery of a Japanese citizen who went missing more than three decades ago.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA said Friday reports are making a false connection between multiple discoveries of dead Japanese in Japan and North Korea kidnappings.

North Korean state media said "Japanese reactionaries" continue to find "certain missing persons" in the country -- then connecting the bodies to past instances of North Korean abductions.

North Korea is denying Japanese claims of abduction following a report from Kyodo news agency.

On Sept. 6, Kyodo reported police in Yamagata prefecture found the body of a Japanese man, Takeshi Saito, classified as missing since his disappearance in 1983.

The news came after Japanese police said they found the bodies of other missing Japanese nationals suspected of being abducted to North Korea. They were found in Chiba and Miyazaki prefectures, in May and August, respectively, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

On Friday, KCNA said the Japanese government is "politicizing" and "internationalizing" the issue of missing Japanese, and "without cause" accusing North Korea of abducting Japanese citizens.

"It is nothing but a nasty deception," KCNA said, adding the Japanese are using the abduction issue as a pretext for militarization.

In 2002, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il had said of the 17 Japanese abductees officially recognized by Tokyo, five were alive in North Korea, eight had died and the remaining four were never taken to North Korea.

North Korea has since said all living abductees were returned to Japan.

At least a dozen abductees are still officially recognized by Tokyo, but Pyongyang has said none are alive -- eight have died and four never entered the country.