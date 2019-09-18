Damage caused by a September 14 drone attack on Aramco's Kuirais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia, is seen in an image issued by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe. Photo by U.S. Government/DigitalGlobe/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's government produced what it called "material evidence" Wednesday it says proves Iran was responsible for coordinated attacks at two Saudi oil-producing areas last weekend -- putting on display the burned remains of mechanical drones and cruise missiles.

Saudi defense ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki revealed the remnants at a news conference, and said they "unquestionably" prove Tehran was at the very least complicit in the strikes.

Al-Maliki said a total of 25 drones and missiles were used to hit the Khurais oil field and an oil processing plant in Abqaiq last Saturday. They included delta wing drones and Ya Ali cruise missiles, which he said are both built in Iran and used by its Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Al-Maliki said, however, it is still unknown precisely where the actual strikes originated. The Saudi ambassador to Britain said earlier Wednesday he was nearly certain Tehran was responsible.

The attacks caused substantial damage to the oil-producing areas and wiped out about 5 percent of the daily Saudi production. The cost of oil this week surged as a result.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Saudi Arabia Wednesday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah to "coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region," the U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates said. A short time later, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered more punitive measures.

"I have just instructed the secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump tweeted. "So nice that our country is now energy independent. The USA is in better shape than ever before."

The United States has ratcheted up sanctions on Iran for more than a year since withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Earlier Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected the U.S. and Saudi accusations.

"While exerting psychological and economic pressure on the Iranian people [through sanctions], they want to impose maximum ... pressure on Iran through slander," he said on state-run television. "Meanwhile, no one believes these accusations."

"If a threat is posed to Iran, there will be the same decisiveness with which we responded [in June] to the American drone's minimal incursion," Iranian defense minister Amir Hatami said, emphasizing a claim by Houthi rebels in Yemen that they carried out the attacks. "It's pretty clear: There has been a conflict between two countries (Yemen and Saudi Arabia). One party to the conflict is the Yemenis, who have said explicitly that they have done this."

The U.S. State Department has warned American citizens to "exercise increased caution" if traveling to Saudi Arabia, "due to terrorism and the threat of missile and drone attacks on civilian targets." It advised Americans not to travel anywhere within 50 miles of Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen. U.S. mission personnel and their families are also prohibited from using the airport in Abha, which is frequently attacked by drones and missiles.