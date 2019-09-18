Riyadh vows 'material evidence' to prove Iran behind Saudi oil attacks

Damage caused by a September 14 drone attack on Aramco's Kuirais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia, is seen in an image issued by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe. Photo by U.S. Government/DigitalGlobe/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Saudi Arabia Wednesday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss drone attacks at two oil-producing locations that sent prices skyrocketing this week.

Pompeo is set to meet the Saudi prince in Jeddah to to discuss the attacks and "coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region," the U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates said.

The attacks occurred last weekend and wiped out a significant portion of the day's Saudi oil production. U.S. officials and other Western authorities suspect Iran was involved in the attack. U.S. and Saudi officials plan to present information Wednesday showing Tehran's involvement, which they say included the use of cruise missiles.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday rejected the accusations as slanderous.

"While exerting psychological and economic pressure on the Iranian people [through sanctions], they want to impose maximum ... pressure on Iran through slander," he said on state-run television. "Meanwhile, no one believes these accusations."

Wednesday, Iranian officials warned the United States against taking retaliatory action.

"If a threat is posed to Iran, there will be the same decisiveness with which we responded [in June] to the American drone's minimal incursion," Iranian defense minister Amir Hatami said, emphasizing the claim by Houthi rebels in Yemen that they carried out the attacks. "It's pretty clear: There has been a conflict between two countries (Yemen and Saudi Arabia). One party to the conflict is the Yemenis, who have said explicitly that they have done this."

The Saudi government said it will present "material evidence" showing Iran's involvement.

Tuesday, the U.S. State Department warned U.S. citizens to "exercise increased caution" while traveling to Saudi Arabia, "due to terrorism and the threat of missile and drone attacks on civilian targets." It advised Americans not to travel anywhere within 50 miles of Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen.

U.S. mission personnel and their families are also prohibited from using the airport in Abha, which is frequently attacked by drones and missiles.