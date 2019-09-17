Suicide bomber kills at least 24 near Ghani speech in Afghanistan

An Afghan police officer patrols in Kabul, Afghanistan. Authorities said a suicide bombing Tuesday killed at least two dozen people near a location where the Afghan president was giving a campaign speech. File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was unharmed Tuesday after a suspected suicide bomber set off explosives near a campaign rally in Charikar, at least killing 24 people, officials said.

The bomber drove a motorcycle to the location, Parwan provincial spokeswoman Wahida Shahkar said. Those at the rally had traveled to an airfield to hear Ghani speak. Elections are scheduled later this month.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the Taliban had threatened to disrupt the election process. Peace talks between the militant group that once ran Afghanistan and the United States stalled earlier this month.

Tuesday's rally was held under tight security and attendees went through a series of searches. Ghani had campaigned around the country without violence until Tuesday.

In another attack Tuesday, an explosion occurred near the U.S. Embassy in the vicinity of Kabul's Massoud Square, but no injuries were reported. Interior officials said a suicide bomber was also responsible for that attack.

The Taliban has vowed to continue fighting in after U.S. President Donald Trump declared peace talks "dead," in the wake of a blast that killed a U.S. soldier. Ghani has called on the Taliban to sign on to a cease-fire.