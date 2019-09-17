Netanyahu, Gantz square off again as Israel re-runs election

Challenger Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party votes Tuesday during the Israeli legislative elections, at a polling station in his hometown of Rosh HaAyin, outside Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A great deal of political uncertainty is expected to be resolved Tuesday as Israel votes in new elections that were ordered after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to establish a coalition government following the last vote in the spring.

Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, voted in May for new elections. Voters will fill seats in the 120-seat legislative body, with a simple majority of 61 required to pass laws and achieve other governmental tasks. For weeks, Netanyahu has been campaigning to re-run the election against a number of candidates looking to take his place as prime minister.

In the last election in April, Netanyahu's Likud Party and the opposing Blue and White Party, led by former military head Benny Gantz, each won 35 seats -- and Gantz just narrowly missed election as prime minister. The Likud Party won with 26.5 percent to the Blue and White Party's 26.1 percent.

Netanyahu was unable to persuade the Avigdor Liberman and his Yisrael Beiteinu Party to join his coalition to form a majority and called for a new election rather than extending the same opportunity to Gantz. It was the first time in Israeli history a coalition government failed.

The candidates

The Likud and Blue and White parties will go at it again Tuesday, with the winning party's leader designated prime minister. The other parties and their leaders on the ballot are:

- Shas Party, leader Aryeh Deri

- United Torah Judaism Party, leader Yaakov Litzman

- Hadash Ta'al Party, leader Ayman Odeh

- Labor Party, leader Avi Gabbay

- Yisrael Beiteinu Party, leader Avigdor Lieberman

- Union of the Right Wing Parties, leader Rafi Peretz

- Meretz Party, leader Tamar Zandberg

- Kulanu Party, leader Moshe Kahlon

- Ra'am Balad Party, leader Mansour Abbas

In the April vote, Deri's and Litzman's parties each won 8 seats in Parliament, and Odeh's and Gabbay's six. Lieberman's and Peretz's won five and the remaining three won four.

Although, conceivably, any of the candidates could win enough support to succeed Netanyahu, only Gantz is expected to have enough support to threaten the grip Netanyahu has held over the office for the past decade.

Issues influenced by the election

Netanyahu promised this month that should he win again, he will annex the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea -- a pledge that has drawn considerable criticisms, particularly from Palestinian leaders as much of the territory in the areas is Palestinian.

Also, the Trump administration has promised to unveil its full Mideast peace plan after Tuesday's vote -- which Netanyahu said will provide him a "historic opportunity" to extend Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

White House adviser Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have been two of the lead designers of the U.S. plan. Greenblatt announced earlier this month he's leaving the administration to return to the private sector.

Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone last weekend and also discussed the possibility of a mutual defense treaty.

Palestinians, 430,000 of whom have Israeli residency but are unable to vote in the elections, are concerned about the possibility of Netanyahu remaining in power, believing his expansion plans threaten the possibility of an independent Palestinian state.

Michigan Rep. Ilhan Omar, a longtime critic of Netanyahu, said over the weekend she hopes that Isreali voters recognize the contradictory nature of his policies and rhetoric.

"For many of us in Congress it has been a long-standing support for a two-state solution and this annexation now is going to make sure that that peace process does not happen and we will not get to a two-state solution," she said.

Should he fail to win re-election Tuesday, Netanyahu faces potential legal consequences -- over accusations of fraud, bribery and breach of trust from three former confidants. Up to this point, he has dismissed investigations into the purported misconduct as "a terrible witch hunt" -- but being unseated as prime minister would open him to potential prosecution.

Netanyahu held an emergency meeting recently with the head of Israel's Central Elections Committee on election security amid reports he was concerned about alleged election irregularities in the Arab sector.

After the polls close Tuesday and a winner is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a coalition government.