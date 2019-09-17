Iranian leader Ali Khamenei speaks to a crowd after the Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Tehran on June 5. File Photo courtesy of Iranian supreme leader's office/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday Tehran will not hold talks with the United States until the 2015 nuclear agreement is restored.

"Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of [the U.S.] policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail," Khamenei said Tuesday on state television.

The United States blamed Iran for weekend attacks at oil installations in Saudi Arabia, which caused a global spike in prices Monday that hasn't been seen in 30 years. U.S. officials pointed to the sophistication of the drone attacks, which Tehran has denied.

The Iranian leader called Trump administration sanctions "quite worthless" -- but said if the United States "repents" and rejoins the 2015 pact, Iran would again be willing to negotiate.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed at last month's G7 conference the idea of a meeting between U.S. President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins Tuesday in New York.

Trump said Monday he would not meet without conditions.