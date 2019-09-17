Iranian religious leader Ali Khamenei speaks to a crowd after the Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Tehran, Iran, on June 5. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Iranian Supreme Leader's Office

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday Tehran will never hold talks with the United States until the 2015 nuclear agreement is restored.

U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be seeking a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, which officially begins Tuesday. There were reports Iran has softened its stance on a meeting since the departure last week of national security adviser John Bolton.

"Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of [the U.S.] policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail," Khamenei said.

Iran has received blame for weekend attacks at oil installations in Saudi Arabia, which caused a global spike in prices Monday that hasn't been seen in 30 years. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Tehran for the attack and U.S. officials pointed to the sophistication of the drone attacks, which Tehran has died.

"All officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran unanimously agree that there will be no negotiations with America at any level either in New York or any other place," Khamenei said.

The Iranian leader called Trump administration sanctions "quite worthless" -- but said if the United States "repents" and rejoins the 2015 pact, Iran would again be willing to negotiate.

French President Emmanuel Macron first proposed the idea of a meeting with Trump and Rouhani at the G7 conference last month. Trump, at the time, appeared open to the idea. Trump said Monday though he would not meet without conditions.