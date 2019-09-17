Hurricane Lorena hugging coast of Baja California peninsula

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The eye of Hurricane Lorena came close to making landfall along the coast of Mexico's Baja California on Friday.

In its 3 p.m. MDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm was about 45 miles east-northeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was stationary with 85 mph maximum sustained winds.

The Category 1 storm was expected to weaken by midday Saturday as it makes its way north-northwest up the peninsula. By Sunday, the storm should be a tropical depression.

A hurricane warning was in place for the Baja California peninsula from La Paz to Puerto Cortes, and a hurricane watch was in effect for the east coast of the peninsula north of La Paz to Santa Rosalia.

There was a tropical storm warning for the west coast of the peninsula north of Puerto Cortes to Cabo San Lazaro and the east coast of the peninsula north of La Paz to Santa Rosalia. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the west coast of the peninsula north of Cabo San Lazaro to Puerto San Adresito and on mainland Mexico from Topolobampo to Guaymas.

Lorena was expected to drop 3 inches to 6 inches of rain with maximum totals near 8 inches across the peninsula, possibly causing flash flooding. Swells could affect portions of Mexico's southwestern coast and the Baja California peninsula, possibly causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.