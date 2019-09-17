Hurricane Lorena downgraded to tropical storm

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Lorena to a tropical storm Saturday as it moved toward northwestern Mexico. Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center downgraded Hurricane Lorena to a tropical storm Saturday as it moved along the east coast of the Baja California peninsula heading for northwestern Mexico.

In its 6 p.m. MDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm was about 60 miles south of Guaymas, Mexico, and 65 miles east of Mulege. It was moving northward at 11 mph with 50 mph maximum sustained winds. A hurricane becomes a tropical storm when its sustained winds fall to 73 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.

Rapid weakening is forecast after Lorena's center reaches the coast of mainland Mexico early Sunday.

The Mexican government ended its tropical storm warning for the Baja California peninsula and its hurricane watch for mainland Mexico from Huatabampito to Puerto Libertad.

There was a tropical storm warning for the northwestern coast of mainland Mexico from Huatabampito to Puerto Libertad.

Lorena was expected to drop 3 inches to 6 inches of rain with maximum totals near 8 inches across the peninsula.

Expected swells along the western coast of Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula during the next few days are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, according to the NHC.