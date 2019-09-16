South Korean President Moon Jae-in told aides Monday that talks will soon resume between the United States and North Korea. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that North Korea and the United States will soon restart working-level talks and that his government will fully continue to support the peace process.

Moon cited an "unchanged commitment" to trust and peace by the leaders of the three sides during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

It will serve as a "force to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," he said, adding, "North Korea-U.S. working-level dialogue will resume soon."

He did not reveal details, including the exact date or venue for the upcoming talks.

He said South Korea will actively support and assist Washington-Pyongyang dialogue, which will be discussed in his summit with Trump to be held on the sidelines of a General Assembly session of the United Nations.

Moon is scheduled to visit New York from Sunday to Sept. 26. He is expected to meet separately with Trump Sept. 23, although Seoul said the allies are still in consultations over the summit schedule.

"It will be an opportunity to share opinions frankly and gather wisdom on the direction of further developments of South Korea-U.S. relations based on the robust alliance," the president said.

He also said he will seek to draw more support from the U.N. and the international community for the Korea peace process when he attends the U.N. session.

Moon was stressing the importance of policy consistency on diplomatic and national security issues.

Whatever the South Korean government's role is, it will do everything it can to open a future of co-prosperity through the establishment of peace and a peace-driven economy, the president said.

Moon also made clear that his liberal administration will maintain the current economic policy direction with a focus on reducing income inequality and helping local businesses enhance global competitiveness.

"Our economy is going in the right direction" despite difficulties, he said, pointing out some positive data on employment and household income growth. "Of course, there's still much to be desired."

Going forward, Moon said, the government will further strengthen policy efforts to increase the household income of low-income citizens.

Those critical of the government's so-called income-led growth strategy demand a shift in its policy direction.

With Seoul locked in a trade fight with Tokyo, the Moon administration is striving to turn the trouble into a chance to make South Korea's economy "strong" and "unshakable" by such external pressure.