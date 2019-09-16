Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized a ship allegedly carrying diesel fuel bound for the United Arab Emirates, Tehran officials said. Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized a ship in the Persian Gulf for allegedly trying to smuggle diesel fuel into the United Arab Emirates, Iran's state-run media reported Monday.

The ship allegedly had more than 66,000 gallons of fuel on board, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

"It was detained near Iran's Greater Tunb island in the Persian Gulf. ... The crew have been handed over to the legal authorities in the southern Hormozgan province," ISNA reported.

Eleven crew members were detained. The nationality of the crew wasn't disclosed. The ship was sailing toward the UAE, Iranian officials said.

This comes two days after oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones, sparking concerns about the world's oil supply and sending prices skyrocketing. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attacks.

Earlier this month, a tanker full of Iranian crude oil was spotted on satellite imagery docked near Syria. The United States tried to seize that ship because sanctions against Tehran prohibit the country from exporting oil. The United States also threatened sanctions against any country that helps the ship. Also, European Union sanctions prohibit the sale of oil to Syria.

British Royal Marines seized the Grace 1 at Gibraltar but later released it under a new name, Adrian Darya-1. Iran is still holding a British oil tanker, the Stena Impero, for allegedly violating international maritime rules.