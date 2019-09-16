British PM Johnson meets EU chief in Luxembourg over Brexit progress

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Luxembourg Monday to discuss a potential deal to leave the EU. Photo by Julien Warnand/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Monday at a high-stakes lunch in Luxembourg, after both sides disputed how much progress has been made for a new deal to leave the European Union.

Both Johnson and Juncker expressed cautious optimism going into the meeting. Johnson has promised Britain will leave the alliance on the scheduled deadline of Oct. 31, whether an EU-approved deal exists or not. British lawmakers passed a law last week forcing Johnson to request another extension if there's no deal by Oct. 19. Johnson has said a new deal could be done in weeks.

Monday's was Johnson's first meeting with Juncker since he replaced former Prime Minister Theresa May in July. He also met with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Johnson has been publicly upbeat about a potential deal that would eliminate the Irish "backstop" -- a protection to prevent a "hard" trade border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The European Union, however, has been insistent on a backstop mainly because it says Britain has not provided any alternatives.

The three leaders met for the working lunch at a Luxembourg restaurant. None took questions from reporters, but the trio posed for pictures at the Le Bouquet Garni restaurant before lunch started.

So far, Johnson has remained steadfast in his insistence on completing the withdrawal process, which Britons voted for in 2016. There have been calls for a second referendum on the matter from members of Parliament, the public and the British business community.

In a radio interview Sunday, Juncker warned that a British departure without an agreement would be a "mess."

An EU-sanctioned agreement brokered between May and the bloc was rejected multiple times by British Parliament, primarily because lawmakers were concerned it didn't provide sufficient guarantees with the Irish backstop.