Tropical Storm Humberto, which formed late Friday night, was well off the U.S. East Coast. Satellite image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Since Humberto formed so far to the east, impact on the Bahamas and the United States will be minuscule when compared to that of Dorian.

As of 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, Tropical Storm Humberto was located about 210 miles north-northwest of Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, and was moving toward the north at 6 mph. Maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph with higher gusts.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect Humberto to take a sharp curved path to the north and then the northeast early this week, which will keep the center well off the Southeast coast.

The majority of the showers, thunderstorms and strongest winds associated with Humberto are skewed to the north and east of the center.

This has largely spared the areas of the northern Bahamas that were hardest hit by Dorian from Humberto's worst wind and rain.

As a result, the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale is less than one for the northern Bahamas.

Humberto is forecast to become a hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas into Monday.

How will Humberto impact the U.S.?

The main threat from Humberto on the U.S. will be for rough surf, frequent and dangerous rip currents outside of the Intercoastal Waterway early this week.

At some point, a non-tropical storm may attempt to pull Humberto closer to the Atlantic coast of the U.S. later in the week, but the system may never get closer than a few hundred miles to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Humberto likely to pass near Bermuda

Humberto may be a threat to Bermuda as a hurricane and possibly a major hurricane from Wednesday to Thursday.

Any shift in the storm track into early week can affect the path of Humberto by a hundred miles or more as the storm passes near Bermuda. However, interests on the islands should review their plan of action for a hurricane at this early stage.

Could Humberto swing toward Atlantic Canada?

As far as any impact on southeastern Canada from Humberto during the upcoming weekend, it is too early to say with any confidence. However, the risk is lower than it was from this past week since Humberto formed farther to the east in the first place.

System in Gulf bears watching

Meanwhile, as far as any other immediate tropical threats on the U.S. the non-tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico, which played a role in limiting Humberto's formation and path early on, has the potential to transform to a tropical system before drifting onshore along the Texas coast on Monday or Tuesday.

There are other areas over the tropical Atlantic being monitored for development as well.