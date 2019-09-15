A satellite image released by NASA Worldview shows smoke from fires at two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Photo courtesy NASA Worldwiew/EPA

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif on Sunday refuted allegations by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo his nation was involved in drone attacks that knocked out two oil plants in Saudi Arabia and will likely cause oil prices to increase worldwide.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been engaged in a bloody war with Saudi Arabia since Riyadh launched an offensive in Yemen in 2015, have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place around 4 a.m. local time Saturday, and cut the kingdom's oil output in half.

"Having failed at 'max pressure', @SecPompeo's turning to 'max deceit'," Zarif posted on Twitter on Sunday. He was referring to the President Donald Trump administration's "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions on Iran.

"Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may," Zarif added.

RELATED Iran unveils latest military drone in ceremony

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said earlier that "such useless accusations... are meaningless and not comprehensible and are pointless."

On Saturday, Pompeo said Iran, which has provided material support to the rebels, was involved in the attacks, specifically naming President Hassan Rouhani and Zarif, the foreign minister

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy," Pompeo posted on Twitter. "Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.

"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."

A Yemeni military spokesman told the Houthi-run Al-Masirah news agency it was a "large-scale" attack with 10 drones that hit its targeted Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais.

It's the biggest attack carried on Saudi oil infrastructure since Saddam Hussein's scud missile attacks during the first Gulf War in 1990.

RELATED Iran threatens to boost enriched uranium stockpile

After the attacks, Saudi Arabia halted half of its oil production, or 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, or 5 percent of global oil supply. Abqaiq has a crude oil processing capacity of 7 million barrels per day

Officials at Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state oil giant and the world's largest company, are likely deliver a report Monday after assessing the damage. The fires were under control and authorities were investigating, the Saudi Interior Ministry tweeted.

They are investigating the possibility that the attacks involved cruise missiles, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Saudi Aramco, which pumped about 9.8 million barrels a day in August, will be able to keep customers supplied for several weeks by drawing on a global storage network.

The Saudis have millions of barrels in tanks in the kingdom as well as Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Okinawa in Japan and Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt.

A protracted disruption in production "could be a big challenge for the oil markets," Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of state producer Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., told Bloomberg Television on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's economy is heavily dependent on oil. Its benchmark stock index tumbled as much as 3.1 percent on Sunday in Riyadh.

"The global economy can ill afford higher oil prices at a time of economic slowdown," Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Copenhagen, said in an email to Bloomberg News.

The loss of 5.7 million barrels a day is the worst supply disruption ever, surpassing the loss of Kuwaiti and Iraqi petroleum supply in August 1990 before the first Gulf War, and Iranian oil output in 1979 during the Islamic Revolution, according to data from the U.S. Energy Department.

The agency's secretary, Rick Perry, "stands ready to deploy resources from the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserves if necessary to offset any disruptions to oil markets," Department of Energy spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes said in a statement. Around 630 million barrels are in the reserves, "exactly for this purpose," Hynes said.

Perry also has directed his agency to work with the International Energy Agency "on potential available options for collective global action if needed."

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. the government "is monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied."

Trump called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday to offer his support for the kingdom.

"The United States strongly condemns today's attack on critical energy infrastructure," Deere said. "Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust.

Since Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran last year, tensions have risen between the two nations.

On Sunday, a top Iranian commander warned that Tehran has the capability of launching advanced missiles at U.S. bases and aircraft carriers within a range of 1,242 miles.

"We have constantly prepared ourselves for a full-fledged war," Gen. Amirali Hajjizadeh, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force, was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He made no direct mention of the attacks in Saudi Arabias.

The commander noted that the IRGC Aerospace Force was on high alert after Iran shot down a U.S. spy drone over the Persian Gulf on June 20. He said Iranian missiles were zeroed in on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and an American warship in the Sea of Oman.

"We would have hit those targets if the U.S., had shown a reaction," he said.