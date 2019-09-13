China adds U.S. agricultural products to tariff-exempt list

A Keokuk County, Iowa, farmstead is pictured with soybeans in the foreground and silos, a barn and out buildings in the back. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said Friday it will add American-made soybeans and other agricultural products to its list of items exempt from new punitive tariffs on U.S. imports.

The Chinese commerce ministry said it made the move as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump delaying some U.S. tariffs by two weeks -- from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, as a "gesture of good will."

Soybeans and pork products are among the new exempted items, which will be added to a list of 16 other U.S. products not affected by the new taxes.

Beijing said the exemptions will stand until Sept. 16, 2020.

"China has a huge market, and the prospects for importing high-quality U.S. farm produce are broad," the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Friday. "China hopes the United States will be true to its word, make progress on its commitments and create favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural cooperation, said sources with the relevant departments of China."

Friday's announcement follows weeks of new tensions between the two nations and a year-long trade conflict that's produced multiple rounds of negotiations, but no solutions.

Trump said Thursday he's open to an interim trade deal to ease some of the conflict, as negotiators work toward a final agreement.