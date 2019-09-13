Sept. 13 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to travel to Luxembourg next week to hold Brexit negotiations with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU leader's office said Friday.

The two are scheduled to meet Monday for a "working lunch," Juncker's spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva, said.

The meeting comes amid discord in the British government over the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union. Queen Elizabeth II temporarily suspended Parliament Monday upon request by Johnson, a decision protested by members of Parliament who said the prime minister was trying to ward off interference from lawmakers hoping to block an EU exit without an agreement.

Britain is set to leave the EU on Oct. 31 and Johnson has vowed to complete the exit -- approved by voters in 2016 -- with or without an EU-sanctioned agreement.

Speaking Friday in Rotherham, England, Johnson said he'd also be meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

"There is the rough shape of a deal to be done on Brexit," the prime minister said. "I am cautiously optimistic about a Brexit deal."

On Thursday, the British Parliament voted to release documents detailing what would happen if Britain departs the EU with no deal next month.

The documents, called Operation Yellowhammer, warn that Britain could revert to "third country" status with no bilateral deals with any nations. Under a no-deal scenario, the documents say, Britain could see a decrease in certain types of foods and key ingredients, an increase in food and fuel prices and delays in imports of medicine and medical supplies. The lack of a border agreement with France could also mean long waits for deliveries crossing the English Channel and increased electricity prices.

The documents also said low-income groups will be disproportionately affected, and worst-case scenarios would be "exacerbated" by flooding or flu pandemics this winter.

The documents also warn of a clashes with fishing boats from EU countries that are now able to enter British waters, but won't be after the exit.

RELATED Von der Leyen nominates Brexit critic as next EU trade negotiator

No-deal exit planner Michael Grove answered that the warnings in the documents date to early August and considerable planning has been made since then. He said he will publish "revised assumptions" and a document outlining government mitigation efforts.

Nicholas Sakelaris contributed to this report.