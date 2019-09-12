The IDF attack was a response to rocket fire from Gaza Tuesday, officials said. File Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces struck several targets inside a Hamas military compound in Gaza late Wednesday in retaliation for rocket fire a day earlier, authorities said.

Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon Tuesday night. Israeli authorities said one was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system while the other crashed into an open field near Ashkelon.

The IDF responded by firing on 15 known Hamas locations in Gaza. Israel said the targets included areas that made weapons, a naval compound and a tunnel.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and sees the Hamas terror organization as responsible for all actions in and from the Gaza Strip," an IDF representative said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at an election rally in Ashdod during the initial rocket attack, forcing him to take cover as sirens went off, and Blue and White legislator Gabi Ashkenazi quickly ended a campaign event in Ashkelon.

The exchange of fire came after Netanyahu promised Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley if he's re-elected next week.