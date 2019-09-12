France urges victims to come forward in Epstein probe

Investigators in France began a probe Aug. 23 into allegations that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused minors in the European country. Photo by New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- French police are asking for victims and witnesses to come forward to help investigators with their probe into alleged sex crimes committed against French citizens by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The French National Police made the appeal on Twitter Wednesday, providing a phone number and an interior ministry email for witnesses and victims to contact concerning the ongoing police investigation that began Aug. 23.

"Specialized police officers are mobilized," the tweet said.

The public appeal is the result of interviews with three people who came forward to French police following the start of the preliminary investigation into Epstein for alleged sexual assault committed against minors under 15 years of age and other crimes, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement, CNN reported.