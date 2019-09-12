France urges victims to come forward in Epstein probe

Si vous avez été victime ou témoin, contactez: 06 83 67 43 57 temoignage-ocrvp@interieur.gouv.fr pic.twitter.com/gkhSsDRNyU&mdash; Police nationale (@PoliceNationale) September 11, 2019 " target="_blank">

The statement said investigators interviewed the victims on Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 9.

News of the investigation comes weeks after two French government ministers requested a probe into the Epstein's activities in France, where he reportedly owned property.

RELATED Women vent anger, frustration for Epstein's suicide in NYC court

Epstein, 66, died by suicide in a New York prison on Aug. 10 while he was awaiting trial for charges of sex trafficking minor girls. He was accused of abusing dozens of girls from 2002 to 2005.

Secretary of Equality Marlene Schiappa and Secretary of State for Child Protection Adrien Taquet said in a joint statement in August that Epstein's death "must not deprive the victims of the justice to which they are entitled."

"[Justice] is an essential condition for their reconstruction, it is also a condition for more effective protection for the future of other young people," the pair said.

