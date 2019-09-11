Shipping containers are transferred to trucks after being unloaded from arriving cargo ships at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., on May 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Chinese government announced Wednesday it will exempt several U.S. items from its tariffs list for one year, beginning next week.

The exemptions apply to 16 American-made products and will take effect Sept. 17 -- two lists of goods to be excluded from Chinese tariffs, Beijing's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said in a statement.

Items on "List 1" include fish meal, shrimp and prawn seedlings and cancer drugs. China said tariffs already imposed on the products will be refunded and companies can apply for those within six months.

Products on "List 2" include whey for feed and lubricating base oil, but tariffs already paid on those items will not be given back.

The announcement comes about a week after China announced plans for new high-level trade talks next month. It would be the 13th round of talks between Beijing and Washington since the trade dispute began more than a year ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump has recently threatened "much tougher" action against China. A new round of tariffs took effect Sept. 1, which Chinese authorities asked the World Trade Organization this month to oppose. More are set for Dec. 15.