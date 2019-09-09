British Parliament to begin unprecedented shutdown after Monday session

Opponents protest British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London Saturday and his plan to suspend Parliament until mid-October. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- British Parliament will be suspended at the close of business in London on Monday and won't return until mid-October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received permission from Queen Elizabeth II to suspend parliamentary business, a move he said will facilitate his domestic agenda -- but one critics say is a clear attempt to push through Britain's departure from the European Union.

The government will lose at least nine business days, and maybe more if it had voted to extend the session. The prorogation of Parliament is legal and represents the longest such period in modern history.

Johnson said he has no interest in extending the deadline to leave the EU beyond Oct. 31, with or without an agreement.

RELATED British MP Amber Rudd quits Cabinet amid Conservative Party fallout

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned Johnson Monday there won't be a "clean break" from the EU, adding that he favors a withdrawal agreement presented by former Prime Minister Theresa May that was ratified by all EU states except Britain.

"If there is no deal, I believe that's possible, it will cause severe disruption for British and Irish people alike," Varadkar said. "We will have to get back to the negotiating table. When we do, the first and only items on the agenda will be citizens' rights, the financial settlement and the Irish border."

Varadkar also criticized Johnson for never visiting the Irish border.

Last week, Parliament voted on legislation to block a no-deal exit, and Conservative Party lawmakers who voted for the bill were expelled by Johnson.

"As you know I am fully aware of the implications of voting the way I did last week and was not surprised when the whip was removed following the vote on Tuesday evening," former Conservative West Berkshire representative Richard Benyon said. "I recognize I cannot stand as a Conservative candidate unless the ship is restored. That said, I have received many calls from colleagues saying that there are plans emerging for a 'path back' for the so-called rebels."