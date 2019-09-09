The British Airline Pilots’ Association said its latest offer narrows the differences between British Airways' package to about $6 million but the airline won't return to the negotiating table. Photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- British Airways canceled nearly all of its flights on Monday, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers as its pilots go on a 48-hour strike in demand of a pay increase.

"After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this," British Airways said in a statement. "Unfortunately, with no detail from [British Airline Pilots' Association] on which pilots would strike, we had no way of predicting how many would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly, so we had no option but to cancel nearly 100 percent [of] our flights."

The strike has caused the airline to cancel some 1,500 flights, affecting around 280,000 people at a cost of $98 million, The Telegraph reported.

British Airways said affected passengers will be offered full refunds or the option to either reschedule for another date or to fly with another airline.

The strike follows BALPA having rejected the airline's 11.5 percent increase over the next three years, saying it would not gain the acceptance of "anywhere near" a majority of its members, of which 93 percent voted in favor of the strike in July.

British Airways called its offer in August "very fair" and that "BALPA is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action."

The union said it came back with another offer on Wednesday that would see the gap between their two packages narrowed to about $6 million and it would have canceled the work stoppage if the airline would return to the negotiating table.

It said it had yet to hear back from British Airways.

On Sunday, BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said that the carrier "needs to wake up" and return to the negating table, The Guardian reported.

However, British Airways said Monday that it remains "ready and willing" to negotiate.

If no deal is made, another work stoppage is scheduled for Sept. 27. British Airways said it would let customers know in the coming weeks if their flights will be impacted.