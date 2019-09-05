China, U.S. to resume trade talks next month

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C) speaks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during talks July 31 at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China. File Photo by Nh Han Guan/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Negotiators from the United States and China will return to the bargaining table next month in another effort to end the trade conflict, officials said Thursday.

Officials agreed to the meeting in a phone conversation Thursday between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, state-run Xinhua News reported.

A U.S. trade official told CNBC the two sides agreed to ministerial-level in Washington, D.C., "in the coming weeks," in addition to deputy-level meetings next week. Chinese officials called the October talks "high-level economic and trade consultations."

The new meeting would be the 13th round of talks between Beijing and Washington since the trade dispute began more than a year ago. Since the last talks broke off, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened "much tougher" action against China and a new round of tariffs took effect Sept. 1, which Chinese authorities asked the World Trade Organization to oppose in a complaint this week.