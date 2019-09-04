Tropical Storm Gabrielle becomes 7th named storm of Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Gabrielle became the seventh named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- There's another named storm to add to the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season -- Gabrielle.

The tropical storm formed Wednesday in the far east Atlantic, about 680 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands, about 1,100 miles off the west African coast. It became a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.

The NHC said Gabrielle presently poses no threat to land and the forecast shows it moving northwest over the next five days.

Gabrielle is the seventh named storm of the season, following Tropical Storm Fernand, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. It soaked Mexico's northeastern coast with rain early Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.