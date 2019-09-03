Tropical Storm Fernand is expected to have a short lifespan. Photo courtesy of the NOAA

Sept. 3 -- While Dorian will be the most powerful storm over the Atlantic basin the first part of this week, a mass of clouds, showers and thunderstorms over the western Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Fernand.

Tropical Depression Seven formed late Tuesday morning and was upgraded to Tropical Storm Fernand during Tuesday afternoon.

It is possible a storm currently over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean gathers the name Gabrielle soon.

Steering winds will guide the center of the western Gulf system inland over northern Mexico at midweek. So any named system will have a short life span.

However, the large area of downpours and gusty thunderstorms will extend from northeastern Mexico to southern Texas and most notably the lower Rio Grande Valley.

There is the likelihood of torrential rainfall in this area with urban flooding. A general 3-6 inches of rain is forecast with locally higher amounts to perhaps as much as 10 inches.

People should be prepared for rapid runoff that can lead to mudslides in the mountainous terrain of northern Mexico.

Never attempt to drive through flooded areas as the road may have been washed away beneath the water. The water may also be much deeper than it appears or may be rising rapidly. A foot or two of moving water is enough to wash vehicles downstream.

Some shower and thunderstorm activity from the fringe of the large system can reach as far north as San Antonio and Houston. However, any drenching shower or gusty thunderstorm that far north will be brief into Thursday.

Fernand will be steered westward into north-central Mexico later this week where it will diminish, but not before bringing heavy rainfall over the mountains.

Besides Dorian and this potential development in the Gulf, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring several other tropical disturbances in the open Atlantic. It is possible a storm over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean also will be named soon.