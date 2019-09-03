Anti-Brexit protesters gather outside No.10 Downing St. Saturday in opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down Parliament. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his majority in the House of Commons Tuesday after a member of the Conservative Party defected in protest of the prime minister's intention to leave the European Union without a deal.

Lawmaker Phillip Lee quit the Conservative party and joined the Liberal Democrats, shifting the balance of power in the House of Commons. That set up a vote for members of Parliament to take control of parliamentary business.

British lawmakers are also assembling a bipartisan bid to prohibit Johnson from leaving the European Union without a deal with the 28-nation bloc.

The effort would effectively serve as a vote of no confidence in Johnson's leadership and could lead to a snap election in October, just weeks before the EU exit deadline on Oct. 31.

The coalition includes 21 Conservatives who are bailing on their pro-Brexit colleagues in an effort to prevent leaving without EU approval. Johnson met with Lee and other rebels who left the party but acknowledged that they were unswayed. Political observers said more departures could be coming this week, including Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill.

Johnson vowed to expel any Conservative who votes against him in tonight's vote.

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond asked Johnson to publish his alternative Brexit proposal before the vote to reassure lawmakers that he has a solid plan to leave the EU with a deal.

Johnson warned he doesn't want a snap election and said blocking a no-deal exit would "chop the legs out" from Britain's ability to negotiate with the EU because they would be forced to cut a deal.

"As long as this house is proposing motions such as the ones tonight and tomorrow, I am afraid we have no chance of getting progress from our EU friends," Johnson said. "We are working flat out to secure it, but the measures, if passed, are making the prospects of success less likely."

Lawmakers will try to take control of the House of Commons order paper, overriding the prime minister's office, which typically creates new legislation. Parliament has a limited time to act because Johnson received permission from Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament for five weeks until mid-October, a controversial move that many see as an effort to hamstring lawmakers from blocking an unsanctioned departure.

Analysts warn that leaving the European Union without established trade deals and border policies could have disastrous economic consequences for Britain. France is prepared to have 700 customs agents at the border on the English Channel. Belgium and the Netherlands have also hired hundreds of customs agents in case there's no deal on Nov. 1.

Former foreign office minister Alistair Burt told Sky News Conservative lawmakers have "given in" to pro-exit lawmakers for the last 30 years and aren't going to do it anymore.

Labor Party member Hilary Benn wants to delay the exit until Jan. 31, or longer.

Thousands of protesters blocked traffic in London last weekend to oppose Johnson's decision to shut down Parliament, which has been rebuked by EU leaders.

"If the rational was to scare the EU into renegotiation by removing Parliament as the final obstacle to no-deal Brexit, the U.K. government has been gravely misled," German foreign affairs committee member Norbert Rottgen said on Twitter. "The executive denying parliament its democratic say at this decisive moment cannot be rewarded by the EU."

Ireland is bracing for a no-deal departure, but has not backed down, either.

"We have to be prepared for a no-deal on Oct. 31," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told RTE Monday. "That is increasingly likely, and we need to be prepared for that."