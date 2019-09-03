Two disturbances -- center-left and at right -- are seen in the Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday behind Hurricane Dorian. Image courtesy NHC/NOAA

Sept. 3 -- While Dorian will be the most powerful storm over the Atlantic basin the first part of this week, a mass of clouds, showers and thunderstorms is developing in the western Gulf and is forecast to become a tropical depression or storm before making landfall.

That system has been dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven.

The next names on the list of Atlantic tropical storms for 2019 are Fernand and Gabrielle. It is possible a storm over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean gathers a name around the same time. Steering winds will guide the center of the western Gulf system inland over northern Mexico at midweek, so any named system will have a short life span.

However, the large area of downpours and gusty thunderstorms will extend from northeastern Mexico to southern Texas and most notably the lower Rio Grande Valley.

There is the likelihood of torrential rainfall in this area with urban flooding. A general 3-6 inches of rain is forecast with locally higher amounts to perhaps as much as 10 inches.

People should be prepared for rapid runoff that can lead to mudslides in the mountainous terrain of northern Mexico.

Some shower and thunderstorm activity from the fringe of the large system can reach as far north as San Antonio and Houston. However, any drenching shower or gusty thunderstorm that far north will be brief into Thursday.

There are at least two additional disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean behind Hurricane Dorian -- including a new mass off the northwestern African coast the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday had better than a 90 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours.