Six die in flash flood at Kenyan national park, one missing

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Six people are confirmed dead after a flash flood Sunday at a Kenyan national park swamped a tour group, the country's Wildlife Service said Monday.

Search and rescue teams continued to look for a seventh person who was part of the tourist group at Hell's Gate National Park, a popular tourist destination and movie location. Officials said all groups are accompanied by trained guides who are supposed to alert tourists of possible danger from stormwater coming down the park's scenic gorges.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the tourists and tour guide that got swept away by flash floods at Hell's Gate National Park today," Kenya's Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said Sunday in a Twitter message. "As a ministry, we are doing all we can inaiding the search for them."

On Monday, the ministry said that six bodies were recovered to search teams and the continue to search for a missing tourist. The agency has not identified the tourists nor what countries they are from.

"The search and rescue operation continues as we reach out to next of kin to share details of sad incident and plan together next course of action," the ministry said.

The 2003 film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider-The Cradle of Life" was shot on location in Hell's Gate. A similar incident in 2012 killed seven people, officials said.